The house that Slipknot trashed in their most infamous music video is going to auction

The house that Slipknot wrecked in the music video for Duality is going to auction.

According to a report by the heavy metal nine-piece’s hometown newspaper The Des Moines Register, bids for the West Des Moines property will start being taken on Tuesday, October 14.

The three-bedroom house at 1050 16th Street is worth an estimated $336,400 (£250,511) as of 2025 and was foreclosed in January, when the then-owners were unable to pay back the $141,404 (£105,349) they owed on a September 2005 mortgage.

Slipknot filmed the Duality video at the house on March 27, 2004, joined by dozens of fans. It’s estimated that the shoot did $500,000 (£372,517 in 2025) worth of damages to the property, with fans jumping on cars, leaping through walls and pulling down the living room ceiling.

The band initially expected only 50 to 100 people to show up for the shoot, but once they made the callout, the turnout vastly exceeded expectations. One fan flew in from Ukraine to take part. The carnage caused some minor injuries, with two people being slashed by broken glass. Another two were removed from the shoot after smashing a Ford Taurus with baseball bats they’d brought along.

Guitarist Jim Root later reflected on the chaos in an interview with Metal Injection: “[My] understanding was that the people who owned the house used it as an income property, so they were going to remodel anyway. To what extent, I don’t know, but they’re definitely going to be remodelling now!”

Duality, the lead single from 2004 album Vol. 3: The Subliminal Verses, has gone on to become one of Slipknot’s most popular songs. It boasts more than one billion streams on Spotify, the highest of any of the band’s tracks, and its music video has been viewed 464 million times on YouTube.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Slipknot released their latest album, The End So Far, in 2022 and currently have no live dates on their calendar. The band have said publicly that they have new music in the pipeline, including the long-delayed album Look Outside Your Window, which was recorded by some members during the making of 2008’s All Hope Is Gone.