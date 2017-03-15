Watch new Animals As Leaders video for Cognitive Contortions

Animal As Leaders have released a video for their track Cognitive Contortions.

It features on the US outfit’s fourth album The Madness Of Many, which launched in November last year.

Speaking with Prog in November, bassist Tosin Abasi gave his thoughts on what the band have achieved so far in their career.

He said: “We always wanted the band to get bigger – but I never thought it would get as far as it’s already gone.

“I’ve always resonated with challenging, aggressive music, and there seems to be a renaissance of bands doing the most they can musically.

“Metal’s always been multi-dimensional, and whatever you want to call what we’re doing, we’re connecting with the people who authentically care about this music.

“That’s more important to me than having a larger audience who don’t feel as strongly.”

Animals As Leaders have also announced details of a US tour with guests Veil Of Maya and Alluvial. The dates get underway in Salt Lake City on May 2 and wrap up in San Diego on June 3.

Tickets go on general sale on March 17 (Friday). Find the full list of dates below.

May 02: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

May 03: Boulder Fox Theatre, CO

May 04: Omaha The Waiting Room, NE

May 05: Palatine Durty Nellies, IL

May 06: Bloomington The Castle Theatre, IL

May 07: Indianapolis The Vogue, IN

May 12: Buffalo The Town Ballroom, NY

May 13: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH

May 14: Greensboro Pete’s, NC

May 19: Jacksonville Mavericks, FL

May 20: Orlando The Beacham, FL

May 21: Fort Lauderdale Culture Room, FL

May 23: Richmond The BroadBerry, VA

May 24: Baltimore Baltimore Soundstage, MD

May 25: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

May 26: Worcester The Palladium, MA

May 27: Poughkeepsie The Chance, NY

May 29: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

May 30: St Louis The Ready Room, MO

Jun 01: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Jun 02: Flagstaff Orpheum Theater, AZ

Jun 03: San Diego Observatory North Park, CA

