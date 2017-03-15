Mastodon’s Brent Hinds set for Game Of Thrones return

Mastodon’s Brent Hinds has revealed that he’s recorded another cameo appearance for Game Of Thrones.

He and his bandmates appeared as wildlings on the hit HBO show in 2015, with guitarist Bill Kelliher speaking exclusively to Metal Hammer about the experience.

And now Hinds has confirmed he’s filmed another scene – and reveals the broken leg he suffered in November in a motorbike accident actually contributed to the shoot.

He tells the The Jasta Show: “I just came back from my second cameo on Game Of Thrones. This time, I had my broken leg and they were like, ‘You’re doing the best zombie walk – we want you to come right towards the camera. I want you to drag this axe behind you.’

“I’m like a reborn, come-to-life wildling turning into a White Walker.”

The collaboration between the band and Game Of Thrones began in 2014, when Mastodon met some of the cast and one of the writers at that year’s Sonisphere.

At the time Kelliher said: “It just so happened that we were starting a tour and they were shooting a scene in Belfast the day before. So the stars aligned and we were able to fly in a day early, quickly get there and jump into a scene.

“There was a lot of playing dead which contrary to popular belief is not that easy to do. I actually fell asleep, laying down on the ground with my battle axe by the water because I was so jet-lagged.”

Meanwhile, the band have announced that they’ll release a video for their new track Show Yourself tomorrow (Thursday, March 16).

Mastodon will release their seventh album Emperor Of Sand on March 31 and are the cover stars of the latest issue of Metal Hammer and also appear in the new edition of Classic Rock.

They’ll head out on tour from next month in support of the follow-up to 2014’s Once More ‘Round The Sun.

Mastodon Emperor Of Sand tracklist

Sultan’s Curse Show Yourself Precious Stones Steambreather Roots Remain Word To The Wise Ancient Kingdom Clandestiny Andromeda Scorpion Breath Jaguar God

Apr 14: Missoula Wilma Theater, MT

Apr 15: Seattle Paramount Theater, WA

Apr 16: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Apr 18: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Apr 20: Hollywood Palladium, CA

Apr 21: Phoenix Comercia Theatre, AZ

Apr 22: Las Vegas Las Rageous, NV

Apr 23: Salt Lake City Complex, UT

Apr 24: Denver Fillmore, CO

Apr 26: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Apr 27: St louis The Pageant, MO

Apr 28: Birmingham Iron City, AL

Apr 29: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

Apr 30: Fort Myers Fort Rock, FL

May 02: Washington Fillmore, DC

May 03: Toronto Rebel, ON

May 04: Cleveland Agora Theater, OH

May 05: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 06: Philadelphia Electric Factory Outdoors, PA

May 08: Boston House Of Blues, MA

May 09: Portland State Theater, ME

May 11: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

May 12: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

May 13: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

May 14: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

May 16: Detroit Royal Oak Theater, MI

May 17: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

May 18: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

May 19: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

May 20: Austin ACL Live, TX

Jun 09: Download Festival, UK

Jun 11: Bretigny Sur Orge Base Aerienne 217, France

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

From death to destiny: How Mastodon turned mourning into their masterpiece