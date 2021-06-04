Watch Nad Sylvan's new video for Sailing To Byzantium

Nad Sylvan has shared the new video for Sailing To Byzantium on his birthday. The song is taken from his current album, Spiritus Mundi, which sets WB Yeats' poetry to new music. It was released earlier in 2021 via InsideOut.

He says: "This is my take on Yeats’ escape from mortality, seeking comfort in his own bubble and dreams of finding paradise. As I turn 62 today (on June 4), I feel very connected with the lyric and its metaphorical message.

"I started filming in March, out on my deck with a green screen (guitar scenes). It was pretty cold and I was freezing, but filming indoors wasn’t spacious enough. I constantly had to wipe my runny nose! Andrew [ Laitres, collaborator] sent me his bits, filmed by his wife Janet and I think they turned out quite lovely just as the segments Wayne Joyner created for me, with Andrew in space being one of them."

Spiritus Mundi marks the end of the Genesis Revisited singer's Vampirate trilogy and explores new lyrical and musical themes.

Spiritus Mundi tracklist

1. The Second Coming

2. Sailing to Byzantium

3. Cap and Bells

4. The Realists

5. The Stolen Child

6. To An Isle In The Water

7. The Hawk

8. The Witch and The Mermaid

9. The Fisherman

Bonus Tracks

10. You’ve Got To Find A Way

11. To A Child Dancing In The Wind