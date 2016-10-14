Trending

Watch live video for Nightwish’s Shudder Before The Beautiful

By Prog  

Watch Nightwish perform Shudder Before The Beautiful in London – lifted from upcoming live package Vehicle Of Spirit

Nightwish have released a video of their performance of Shudder Before The Beautiful.

The clip is taken from the band’s upcoming live Vehicle Of Spirit package which will feature the band’s performances from London’s Wembley Arena in the UK, along with their show at Tampere’s Ratina Stadion, Finland. It’ll launch on December 9.

Keyboardist and songwriter Tuomas Holopainen says: “The title Vehicle Of Spirit came from a friend of Troy Donockley’s, who, after seeing our show a few years ago defined Nightwish as, ‘A vehicle of spirit that defies category.’

“That beautiful description has followed us ever since, and felt like a perfect match as the DVD title.”

Vehicle Of Spirit is available for pre-order from Nuclear Blast’s online store.

Last month, Nightwish singer Floor Jansen thanked fans for their well-wishes after revealing that she is expecting a baby with her partner Hannes Van Dahl.

The band have just wrapped up four dates in the Far East.

The Vehicle Of Spirit cover

Nightwish Vehicle Of Spirit contents

DVD1 – The Wembley Show

  1. Shudder Before The Beautiful
  2. Yours Is An Empty Hope
  3. Ever Dream
  4. Storytime
  5. My Walden
  6. While Your Lips Are Still Red
  7. Élan
  8. Weak Fantasy
  9. 7 Days To The Wolves
  10. Alpenglow
  11. The Poet And The Pendulum
  12. Nemo
  13. I Want My Tears Back
  14. Stargazers
  15. Ghost Love Score
  16. Last Ride Of The Day
  17. The Greatest Show On Earth

DVD2 – The Tampere Show

  1. Shudder Before The Beautiful
  2. Yours Is An Empty Hope
  3. Amaranth
  4. She Is My Sin
  5. Dark Chest Of Wonders
  6. My Walden
  7. The Islander
  8. Élan
  9. Weak Fantasy
  10. Storytime
  11. Endless Forms Most Beautiful
  12. Alpenglow
  13. Stargazers
  14. Sleeping Sun
  15. Ghost Love Score
  16. Last Ride Of The Day
  17. The Greatest Show On Earth

DVD3 – Extras

  1. Weak Fantasy (Vancouver)
  2. Nemo (Buenos Aires)
  3. The Poet And The Pendulum (Mexico City)
  4. Yours Is An Empty Hope (Joensuu)
  5. 7 Days To The Wolves (Espoo, Barona Arena)
  6. Sleeping Sun (Masters Of Rock)
  7. Sahara (Tampa Bay)
  8. Edemah Ruh acoustic (Nightwish Cruise)
  9. Last Ride Of The Day (Rock In Rio feat. Tony Kakko)
  10. Élan (Sydney)
  11. Richard Dawkins Interview From Wembley

