Watch live video for Nightwish’s Shudder Before The Beautiful

Nightwish have released a video of their performance of Shudder Before The Beautiful.

The clip is taken from the band’s upcoming live Vehicle Of Spirit package which will feature the band’s performances from London’s Wembley Arena in the UK, along with their show at Tampere’s Ratina Stadion, Finland. It’ll launch on December 9.

Keyboardist and songwriter Tuomas Holopainen says: “The title Vehicle Of Spirit came from a friend of Troy Donockley’s, who, after seeing our show a few years ago defined Nightwish as, ‘A vehicle of spirit that defies category.’

“That beautiful description has followed us ever since, and felt like a perfect match as the DVD title.”

Vehicle Of Spirit is available for pre-order from Nuclear Blast’s online store.

Last month, Nightwish singer Floor Jansen thanked fans for their well-wishes after revealing that she is expecting a baby with her partner Hannes Van Dahl.

The band have just wrapped up four dates in the Far East.

The Vehicle Of Spirit cover

Nightwish Vehicle Of Spirit contents

DVD1 – The Wembley Show

Shudder Before The Beautiful Yours Is An Empty Hope Ever Dream Storytime My Walden While Your Lips Are Still Red Élan Weak Fantasy 7 Days To The Wolves Alpenglow The Poet And The Pendulum Nemo I Want My Tears Back Stargazers Ghost Love Score Last Ride Of The Day The Greatest Show On Earth

DVD2 – The Tampere Show

Shudder Before The Beautiful Yours Is An Empty Hope Amaranth She Is My Sin Dark Chest Of Wonders My Walden The Islander Élan Weak Fantasy Storytime Endless Forms Most Beautiful Alpenglow Stargazers Sleeping Sun Ghost Love Score Last Ride Of The Day The Greatest Show On Earth

DVD3 – Extras

Weak Fantasy (Vancouver) Nemo (Buenos Aires) The Poet And The Pendulum (Mexico City) Yours Is An Empty Hope (Joensuu) 7 Days To The Wolves (Espoo, Barona Arena) Sleeping Sun (Masters Of Rock) Sahara (Tampa Bay) Edemah Ruh acoustic (Nightwish Cruise) Last Ride Of The Day (Rock In Rio feat. Tony Kakko) Élan (Sydney) Richard Dawkins Interview From Wembley

