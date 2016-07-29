Nightwish reveal Vehicle Of Spirit live package

Nightwish will release a live package titled Vehicle Of Spirit later this year.

The DVD will feature the band’s performances from London’s Wembley Arena in the UK, along with their show at Tampere’s Ratina Stadion, Finland – and it’ll launch on November 4.

Mainman Tuomas Holopainen says: “The title came from a friend of Troy Donockley, who after seeing our show a few years ago, defined Nightwish as a ‘vehicle of spirit that defies category.’ That beautiful description has followed us ever since, and felt like a perfect match as the DVD title.

He continues: “Wembley is mentioned first due to its recognisability and legendary status. I remember the show being very special, both a goal achieved, and a starting point. The crowd was heartwarming. The presence of Richard Dawkins on stage was just mind-blowing. The overall experience was a once-in-a-lifetime thrill ride.

“The show in Ratina Stadion, Tampere, was a home crowd specialty with the biggest stage production we’ve ever had. A lovely atmosphere throughout the concert, with many same faces in the front row as there were 15 years ago.”

A full tracklist will be issued in due course.

Vehicle Of Spirit

Aug 06: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC

Aug 20: Jamsa Himos park, Finland

Aug 26: Zyrakow Czad Festival, Poland

Sep 08: Lisbon Coliseu, Poland

Sep 10: Madrid Barclaycard Arena

Sep 14: Sofia Arena Armeec, Bulgaria

Oct 09: Tokyo Loud Park Festival, Japan