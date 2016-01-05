Behind the scenes with Nightwish at Wembley Arena

Ahead of the band’s headline performance at Wembley Arena, we chat to Nightwish visionary Tuomas Holopainen about the end of the tour and working with Professor Richard Dawkins.

The Endless Forms Most Beautiful tour climaxed at London’s iconic Wembley Arena, an experience which Tuomas describes as “every musician’s dream”.

And how does a band like Nightwish make such an event really special? Well, Richard Dawkins turned up on stage for his first ever rock concert. Dawkins featured on the new album and Tuomas reveals that the Professor mainly listens to classical but finds Nightwish “quite listenable”.

