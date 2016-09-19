Pregnant Nightwish singer Floor thanks fans after baby news

Floor Jansen and her partner Hannes Van Dahl have thanked fans for their well-wishes after she announced she is four months pregnant.

The Nightwish vocalist broke the news to TeamRock at the weekend that she and Sabaton drummer Van Dahl are expecting a baby.

And as fans rushed to congratulate the couple, Jansen, 35, says via Instagram: “Thank you for all the sweet well-wishes Hannes and I received from all over the world regarding our pregnancy!

“We are happy and healthy and I can’t wait to have a nice big belly.”

TeamRock were also able to capture the first picture of Jansen’s baby bump at the weekend, when the band were in Helsinki, Finland, to promote upcoming live release Vehicle Of Spirit.

Confirming that the band would take a year’s break once their current tour schedule comes to an end next month, Nightwish mainman Tuomas Holopainen told TeamRock: “The issue of Floor having a kid came up earlier this year. I asked her if she had been thinking about having a child and she said, ‘Yeah, actually, I have.’

“So I said, ‘Well, we’re thinking of having a break so if you want to…’ And here we are.

“It’s just a wonderful, beautiful thing because now she gets to be with him or her for a year before we continue so it’s perfect timing.”

Nightwish have four dates in Asia lined up for next month.

Floor Jansen, photographed as she revealed she is four months pregnant (Image: © Will Ireland)

Oct 02: Seoul Samsung Blue Square, Republic Of Korea

Oct 05: Shenzhen A8 Live House, China

Oct 07: Shanghai QSW Culture Centre, China

Oct 09: Saitama City Loud Park, Japan

