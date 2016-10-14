Dream Theater’s Labrie guests with Rik Emmett

Rik Emmett has released a stream of his new track I Sing.

It features a guest performance from Dream Theater frontman James Labrie and is taken from Rik Emmett and RESolution9 album RES 9 – out on November 11 via Mascot Label Group.

The track follows the launch of the former Triumph vocalist’s collaboration with Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson on Human Race.

Labrie says: “I’ve been extremely blessed and fortunate to meet so many great musicians and beautiful people throughout my career – and to have the opportunity to collaborate and record with some of them is really icing on the cake.

“What a thrill it was to record with Rik, who is such an incredible musician and overall down-to-earth cool guy.”

RES 9 also features Emmett’s former Triumph colleagues Gil Moore and Mike Levine, and current bandmates Dave Dunlop, Steve Skingley and Paul DeLonge, while Labrie also lends his vocals to album track End Of The Line.

Speaking about the record, Emmett said: “This album represents a journey through my life. The idea behind a lot of these songs is me trying to figure out who I am and why I’m doing what I’m doing.

“There’s a common thread of positivity here that ties into the records I was making 30 years ago.”

Rik Emmett & RESolution9: RES 9 tracklist

Stand Still Human Race – with Alex Lifeson I Sing – with James LaBrie My Cathedral The Ghost of Shadow Town When You Were My Baby Sweet Tooth Heads Up Rest of My Life End of the Line – with Alex Lifeson & James LaBrie Grand Parade – with Gil Moore & Mike Levine

