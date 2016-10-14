Danny Worsnop opens pre-orders for debut solo album

Danny Worsnop has changed the name of his debut solo album from The Prozac Sessions to The Long Road Home.

And the former Asking Alexandria frontman has made the record available for pre-order via Earache Records in a variety of bundle packs – including a sky blue vinyl pressing.

He’s been working on the record since splitting with Asking Alexandria last year – and previously said that moving from Los Angeles to Nashville helped his creative drive.

Now Worsnop says of the album: “With the help of some incredible, and very talented people, I am pleased to announce that in 2016 I will be releasing my first album as a solo artist.

“It has been an emotional rollercoaster creating these songs, but the end result has left me humbled, proud, and more excited about a project than I ever have been in my life.

“Writing as deep and personal as I have on this record brought up a lot inside me from my years, allowing me to grow and move on from demons I didn’t even acknowledge having. I’ve done everything in my power to keep this album honest and pure, and it gives me chills every time I hear it.”

He continues: “I’m beyond proud of what I’ve made and cannot wait to share it with the world. These songs are a reflection of my soul, and I hope you all enjoy them. See you on the other side.”

A final release date for The Long Road Home will be revealed in due course. See the tracklist and cover art below.

Last month, Worsnop and Asking Alexandria’s Ben Bruce ended their public feud.

Danny Worsnop The Long Road Home tracklist