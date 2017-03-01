Watch Linkin Park perform Heavy on US TV

Linkin Park appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden last night to perform their new track Heavy.

They were joined onstage by Kiara Saulters aka Kiiara, who provides guest vocals on the track, which will feature on the band’s upcoming album One More Light. It’ll launch on May 19.

The song has split fans down the middle, with some voicing their dislike of the track, while others have been quick to praise the new material.

Earlier this month, the band’s Mike Shinoda explained why they decided to move in a different direction with Heavy.

He told Billboard: “The band, with every album, every song we’re trying to challenge ourselves. We like to try new things. We want to explore new territory with the sounds and the songwriting.

“We’ve always been about mixing styles. Hybrid Theory was the name of our band before we changed it to Linkin Park.

“Linkin Park fans know that with every album you never know what you’re going to get, and the style can change dramatically and different elements, different genres that we listen to might sit more in the forefront than others.”

He continued: “One of the reasons why we chose Heavy as the first single is because it is really the core sound of the album.

“This wasn’t a scenario where the whole album sounds one way and the single sounds different. This is how the album sounds. So we wanted to go out with a song like that, where everybody can get a sense of the direction of this body of work.”

Linkin Park have several shows scheduled for later this year across South America and Europe.

The One More Light cover

Linkin Park One More Light tracklist

Nobody Can Save Me Good Goodbye Talking To Myself Battle Symphony Invisible Heavy Sorry For Now Halfway Right One More Light Sharp Edges

May 06: Buenos Aires Maximus Festival, Argentina

May 09: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile

May 11: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru

May 13: Sao Paulo Maximum Festival, Brazil

Jun 09: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 11: Prague Aerodrome Festival, Czech republic

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 15: Cracow Impact Festival, Poland

Jun 17: Monza I-Days Milano, Italy

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 22: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jun 23: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 27: Sopron Telekom Volt Festival, Hungary

Jun 28: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jul 01: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium

