Linkin Park to release new album in May

Linkin Park have announced that their new album will launch later this year.

Titled One More Light, it’ll be released on May 19 via Warner Bros and is available now for pre-order.

The band launched the first track from the album yesterday titled Heavy after teasing the lyrics earlier in the week. It features guest vocals from Kiara Saulters, aka Kiiara, who joined the band last night in a live Facebook stream from the band’s studio in Los Angeles.

During the feed, the band ran through acoustic versions of Crawling, Heavy and Burn It Down. Watch the full stream below.

Frontman Chester Bennington said: “There are songs that don’t specifically talk about situations – they talk about a frame of thinking.

“This is shit that’s gone on inside my head, or this is something I’m dealing with. To me it tells a story but it’s also revealing as well in a different way – and that feels honest to me.

“People ask me, ‘You guys are in the studio, right? What’s it like?’ I’m like, ‘Well, we’re just focused on writing really great songs that mean something to people.

“We’re trying to connect with people. We’re trying to make a record that has fucking stellar songs that people want to listen to all the time.”

Linkin Park have several shows scheduled for later this year across South America and Europe.

The One More Light cover

Linkin Park One More Light tracklist

Nobody Can Save Me Good Goodbye Talking To Myself Battle Symphony Invisible Heavy Sorry For Now Halfway Right One More Light Sharp Edges

Linkin Park and Blaine Halvorson team up for fashion line