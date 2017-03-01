Listen to Avenged Sevenfold’s BBC studio session

An audio clip showcasing Avenged Sevenfold’s recent studio session at the BBC has been made available.

The band visited Radio 1’s Rock Show with Daniel P Carter over the weekend and performed the tracks Hail To The King, God Damn, Nightmare and The Stage at the Maida Vale studio.

Listen to all four tracks below.

Speaking about the experience, guitarist Synyster Gates tells Carter: “It was incredible, it was a lot of fun and everything sounded great in our ears.

“We’ve been on tour for a little bit so we had some of the songs a bit more polished, so it was a good time.”

Avenged Sevenfold sneak released their seventh album The Stage in October last year with little promotion and after an elaborate ploy to create a smokescreen.

Speaking about why they chose to spring a surprise launch, frontman M Shadows told Metal Hammer: “I feel like you go through Groundhog Day every time you make a record if you don’t push the limit.

“For us, we loved what Radiohead did, what Kanye did, and what Beyonce did. To try it in heavy metal was tough but I can’t see us going back to the old way.

“Even Metallica are trying new things, like having a video for all the songs, and that’s a Beyonce thing.

“I hope people keep trying new things because it’ll push our genre forward rather than being the grumpy old guys stuck in the dust.”

The band are currently on tour with Disturbed and Chevelle and will play Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg tonight (March 1).

Mar 01: Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg

Mar 02: Paris Accor Hotels Arena, France

Mar 04: Copenhagen Valby Hallen, Denmark

Mar 07: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Mar 09: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Mar 10: Oslo Telenor, Norway

Mar 14: St Petersburg A2, Russia

Mar 16: Moscow Sokol Music Hall, Russia

