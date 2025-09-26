Linkin Park just did a surprise set on Kai Cenat's record-breaking Mafiathon 3 livestream - watch videos here
One of the world's biggest bands just popped up with one of the world's biggest streamers
Linkin Park just made a surprise appearance on Mafiathon 3 - the record-breaking, weeks-long livestream hosted by Kai Cenat.
The Twitch heavyweight - who has almost 20 million followers on the platform - has been livestreaming for over three weeks in his third and final Mafiathon event, raising money for a new school to be built in Nigeria and breaking a world record for most paid subscribers on the platform, surpassing 728,600 subs this week.
Mafiathon 3 has featured a rollcall of impressive celebrity guests, with Kim Kardashian, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Mariah Carey amongst the stars to have popped in over the last few weeks, but it was Linkin Park's surprise appearance this morning (Friday September 26) that has got the rock world talking.
The nu metal icons played a short but sweet set that included newer singles The Emptiness Machine and Heavy Is The Crown, taken from last year's excellent comeback album From Zero, and hallmark anthems What I've Done and In The End, before ducking out of Cenat's pad as quickly as they'd arrived.
Watch footage from the surprise performance below.
That is hands down the greatest performance ive ever on seen on @KaiCenat stream.Linkin fucking park. pic.twitter.com/cBGAzhU86zSeptember 26, 2025
Linkin Park playing In The End (and jumping on beds) on Kai Cenat stream❤️ pic.twitter.com/oHzARJSZcLSeptember 26, 2025
LINKIN PARK DID A LIVE PERFORMANCE OF “THE EMPTINESS MACHINE” ON KAI CENAT’S STREAM 🙌🎙️ #Mafiathon3 (FULL PERFORMANCE) pic.twitter.com/vh2yGAmZgLSeptember 26, 2025
LINKIN PARK DID A LIVE PERFORMANCE OF “WHAT I’VE DONE” ON KAI CENAT’S STREAM 😱🎙️ #Mafiathon3 (FULL PERFORMANCE) pic.twitter.com/VQtQT5zqfOSeptember 26, 2025
Linkin Park are currently in the middle of the latest stretch of their From Zero world tour, which rolls into South America next month before heading to Asia, Australia and Europe in 2026. No UK date for 2026 has been announced thus far.
Merlin was promoted to Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has written for Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site.
