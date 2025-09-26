Linkin Park just did a surprise set on Kai Cenat's record-breaking Mafiathon 3 livestream - watch videos here

Linkin Park just made a surprise appearance on Mafiathon 3 - the record-breaking, weeks-long livestream hosted by Kai Cenat.

The Twitch heavyweight - who has almost 20 million followers on the platform - has been livestreaming for over three weeks in his third and final Mafiathon event, raising money for a new school to be built in Nigeria and breaking a world record for most paid subscribers on the platform, surpassing 728,600 subs this week.

Mafiathon 3 has featured a rollcall of impressive celebrity guests, with Kim Kardashian, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Mariah Carey amongst the stars to have popped in over the last few weeks, but it was Linkin Park's surprise appearance this morning (Friday September 26) that has got the rock world talking.

The nu metal icons played a short but sweet set that included newer singles The Emptiness Machine and Heavy Is The Crown, taken from last year's excellent comeback album From Zero, and hallmark anthems What I've Done and In The End, before ducking out of Cenat's pad as quickly as they'd arrived.

Watch footage from the surprise performance below.

That is hands down the greatest performance ive ever on seen on @KaiCenat stream.Linkin fucking park. pic.twitter.com/cBGAzhU86zSeptember 26, 2025

Linkin Park playing In The End (and jumping on beds) on Kai Cenat stream❤️ pic.twitter.com/oHzARJSZcLSeptember 26, 2025

LINKIN PARK DID A LIVE PERFORMANCE OF “THE EMPTINESS MACHINE” ON KAI CENAT’S STREAM 🙌🎙️ #Mafiathon3 (FULL PERFORMANCE) pic.twitter.com/vh2yGAmZgLSeptember 26, 2025

LINKIN PARK DID A LIVE PERFORMANCE OF “WHAT I’VE DONE” ON KAI CENAT’S STREAM 😱🎙️ #Mafiathon3 (FULL PERFORMANCE) pic.twitter.com/VQtQT5zqfOSeptember 26, 2025

Linkin Park are currently in the middle of the latest stretch of their From Zero world tour, which rolls into South America next month before heading to Asia, Australia and Europe in 2026. No UK date for 2026 has been announced thus far.