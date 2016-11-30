Linkin Park and Blaine Halvorson team up for fashion line

Linkin Park have teamed up with Madeworn designer Blaine Halvorson to design a limited edition range of t-shirts and hoodies.

Halvorson worked with turntablist Joe Hahn and co-vocalist Mike Shinoda to spray-paint, stencil and draw by hand a design which incorporated the iconic street soldier from their debut album cover Hybrid Theory, coupled with MadeWorn’s artistic flair.

Shinoda says: “We were working on images for the cover of our first album, and we made it to represent the duality of the band’s sound – the intersection of contrasting elements, and the hard-versus-soft tension in our band’s music. It’s an image that’s synonymous with the band’s name at this point, and one that has become a cornerstone of our group’s visual language over the years.”

Ten dollars from each sale of the white-shirt and hoodie and $100 from each sale of the special edition black t-shirt in the collection will go to Music For Relief – the charity Linkin Park founded in 2005 to aid survivors of natural disasters and environmental conservation around the world.

Watch the group work on the design in the video below. To view the collection and donate, go to MadeWorn’s website.

Linkin Park were recently announced for Clisson’s Hellfest lineup in France in 2017, alongside Deep Purple, Prophets Of Rage, Aerosmith and Slayer.

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda: The 10 Albums That Changed My Life