View All That Remains lyric videos for Madness and Safe House

All That Remains have released a pair of lyrics videos for tracks from their upcoming album Madness.
They’ve launched the title track along with the song Safe House. Watch them both below. Madness is the follow-up to 2015’s The Order Of Things and will be released on April 28.
Vocalist Philip Labonte says: “Our goal has always been to write songs that we like. All That Remains has seen a lot of criticism about the songs that we’ve written and what people think we’re supposed to do.
“We started as a very underground death metal kind of band, we’ve since moved away from that and have never apologised for it.
“The music we’ve written has been reflective of that and I think the lyrics, the ideas, have always been reflective of that as well.”
All That Remains have also scheduled a run of North American tour dates over the coming months in support of Madness, which is available for pre-order via the band’s PledgeMusic page. See a full list of dates below.
All That Remains 2017 North American tour dates
Apr 08: Fresno Blazefest, CA
Apr 15: Phoenix Brufest, AZ
Apr 21: Las Vegas Las Rageous, NV
Apr 29: Jacksonville Welcome to Rockville, FL
Apr 30: Fort Meyers Fort Rock Festival, FL
May 05: Forest City Carolina Rebellion, NC
May 16: Hidalgo State Farm Arena, TX (with Five Finger Death Punch)
May 17: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX
Jun 11: South Bend St Joseph County Fair, IN
Jun 16: Flint Loudwire Live, MI
Jun 23: Montebello Rockfest, QC
Jul 23: Bangor Rise Above Fest, ME