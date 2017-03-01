View All That Remains lyric videos for Madness and Safe House

All That Remains have released a pair of lyrics videos for tracks from their upcoming album Madness.

They’ve launched the title track along with the song Safe House. Watch them both below. Madness is the follow-up to 2015’s The Order Of Things and will be released on April 28.

Vocalist Philip Labonte says: “Our goal has always been to write songs that we like. All That Remains has seen a lot of criticism about the songs that we’ve written and what people think we’re supposed to do.

“We started as a very underground death metal kind of band, we’ve since moved away from that and have never apologised for it.

“The music we’ve written has been reflective of that and I think the lyrics, the ideas, have always been reflective of that as well.”

All That Remains have also scheduled a run of North American tour dates over the coming months in support of Madness, which is available for pre-order via the band’s PledgeMusic page. See a full list of dates below.

Apr 08: Fresno Blazefest, CA

Apr 15: Phoenix Brufest, AZ

Apr 21: Las Vegas Las Rageous, NV

Apr 29: Jacksonville Welcome to Rockville, FL

Apr 30: Fort Meyers Fort Rock Festival, FL

May 05: Forest City Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 16: Hidalgo State Farm Arena, TX (with Five Finger Death Punch)

May 17: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX

Jun 11: South Bend St Joseph County Fair, IN

Jun 16: Flint Loudwire Live, MI

Jun 23: Montebello Rockfest, QC

Jul 23: Bangor Rise Above Fest, ME

All That Remains in Victory Lap promo