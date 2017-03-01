Ghost win Swedish Grammi for Popestar EP

Ghost have picked up a Swedish Grammi for their Popestar EP.

They won the award in the Hard Rock/Metal Album Of The Year category at their homeland’s equivalent of the Grammy Awards. The five-track record was released in September last year and featured Square Hammer and a cover of the Eurythmics song Missionary Man.

They were up against Amaranthe’s Maximalism, Cult Of Luna And Julie Christmas’ Mariner, Dark Tranquillity’s Atoma and Battles by In Flames at the ceremony in Stockholm.

The band later posted a picture of one of their Nameless Ghouls with the award on their Facebook page.

It’s Ghost’s third success at the Grammis – they previously won Best Hard Rock/Metal Album for 2014’s Infestissumam and 2015’s Meliora.

Ghost are currently working on a new record, with a Nameless Ghoul recently checking in to report on the album’s progress. They said: “It’s going to be a darker record. Is it going to be heavier? I don’t know. But we do have melody and we do have songs that are not so heavy.

“From my point of view, it’ll be both. It’s going to have everything from heavy, crushing metal to big, ballady anthems.”

Ghost will head out on the Popestar European tour later this month.

Ghost Popestar European tour 2017

Mar 24: Norwich UEA, UK

Mar 25: Cardiff Great Hall, UK

Mar 26: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Mar 28: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Mar 29: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Mar 31: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Apr 01: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Apr 04: Brighton Dome, UK

Apr 06: Amsterdam HMH, Netherlands

Apr 08: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Apr 09: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Apr 10: Brussels AB, Belgium

Apr 11: Paris Olympia, France

Apr 13: Barcelona St Jordi Club, Spain

Apr 14: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain

Apr 15: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Apr 16: Bilbao BEC, Spain

Apr 18: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Apr 19: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Apr 20: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Apr 21: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Apr 23: Munich Kesselhaus, Germany

Apr 25: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Apr 26: Copenhagen Valby Hallen, Denmark

Apr 27: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Apr 28: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Apr 30: Helsinki Jaahalli, Finland

