Ghost win Swedish Grammi for Popestar EP

Ghost have picked up a Swedish Grammi for their Popestar EP.
They won the award in the Hard Rock/Metal Album Of The Year category at their homeland’s equivalent of the Grammy Awards. The five-track record was released in September last year and featured Square Hammer and a cover of the Eurythmics song Missionary Man.
They were up against Amaranthe’s Maximalism, Cult Of Luna And Julie Christmas’ Mariner, Dark Tranquillity’s Atoma and Battles by In Flames at the ceremony in Stockholm.
The band later posted a picture of one of their Nameless Ghouls with the award on their Facebook page.
It’s Ghost’s third success at the Grammis – they previously won Best Hard Rock/Metal Album for 2014’s Infestissumam and 2015’s Meliora.
Ghost are currently working on a new record, with a Nameless Ghoul recently checking in to report on the album’s progress. They said: “It’s going to be a darker record. Is it going to be heavier? I don’t know. But we do have melody and we do have songs that are not so heavy.
“From my point of view, it’ll be both. It’s going to have everything from heavy, crushing metal to big, ballady anthems.”
Ghost will head out on the Popestar European tour later this month.
- Classic Rock Magazine: back on sale now!
- Metal Hammer is back! And we've got M Shadows interviewing Ozzy Osbourne!
- Ghost: A Day In The Life Of A Nameless Ghoul
- Ghost prepare for Papa Emeritus IV
Ghost Popestar European tour 2017
Mar 24: Norwich UEA, UK
Mar 25: Cardiff Great Hall, UK
Mar 26: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK
Mar 28: Leeds O2 Academy, UK
Mar 29: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Mar 31: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK
Apr 01: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Apr 04: Brighton Dome, UK
Apr 06: Amsterdam HMH, Netherlands
Apr 08: Hamburg Docks, Germany
Apr 09: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Apr 10: Brussels AB, Belgium
Apr 11: Paris Olympia, France
Apr 13: Barcelona St Jordi Club, Spain
Apr 14: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain
Apr 15: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal
Apr 16: Bilbao BEC, Spain
Apr 18: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland
Apr 19: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Apr 20: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Apr 21: Warsaw Stodola, Poland
Apr 23: Munich Kesselhaus, Germany
Apr 25: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Apr 26: Copenhagen Valby Hallen, Denmark
Apr 27: Oslo Spektrum, Norway
Apr 28: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden
Apr 30: Helsinki Jaahalli, Finland