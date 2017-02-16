Listen to new Linkin Park track Heavy

Linkin Park have released a stream of their brand new track Heavy.

It’s the first material the band have released from the as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2014’s The Hunting Party. Listen to it below.

Heavy features guest vocals from Kiara Saulters aka Kiiara, who has previously spoken about her love for Chester Bennington and co.

Earlier this week, the band revealed the lyrics to the track – which can also be found below.

Speaking about the new material, frontman Bennington said: “There are songs that don’t specifically talk about situations – they talk about a frame of thinking.

“This is shit that’s gone on inside my head, or this is something I’m dealing with. To me it tells a story but it’s also revealing as well in a different way – and that feels honest to me.

“People ask me, ‘You guys are in the studio, right? What’s it like?’ I’m like, ‘Well, we’re just focused on writing really great songs that mean something to people.

“We’re trying to connect with people. We’re trying to make a record that has fucking stellar songs that people want to listen to all the time.”

Linkin Park have several shows scheduled for later this year across South America and Europe.

Linkin Park Heavy lyrics

I don’t like my mind right now

Stacking up problems that are so unnecessary

Wish that I could slow things down

I wanna let go but there’s comfort in the panic

And I drive myself crazy

Thinking everything’s about me

Yeah I drive myself crazy

Cause I can’t escape the gravity

I’m holding on

Why is everything so heavy

Holding on

So much more than I can carry

I keep dragging around what’s bringing me down

If I just let go, I’d be set free

Holding on

Why is everything so heavy

You say that I’m paranoid

But I’m pretty sure the world is out to get me

It’s not like I make the choice

To let my mind stay so fucking messy

I know I’m not the center of the universe

But you keep spinning round me just the same

I know I’m not the center of the universe

But you keep spinning round me just the same

I’m holding on

Why is everything so heavy

Holding on

So much more than I can carry

I keep dragging around what’s bringing me down

If I just let go, I’d be set free

Holding on

Why is everything so heavy

I know I’m not the center of the universe

But you keep spinning round me just the same

I know I’m not the center of the universe

But you keep spinning round me just the same

And I drive myself crazy

Thinking everything’s about me

I’m holding on

Why is everything so heavy

Holding on

So much more than I can carry

I keep dragging around what’s bringing me down

If I just let go, I’d be set free

Holding on

Why is everything so heavy

May 06: Buenos Aires Maximus Festival, Argentina

May 09: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile

May 11: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru

May 13: Sao Paulo Maximum Festival, Brazil

Jun 09: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 11: Prague Aerodrome Festival, Czech republic

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 15: Cracow Impact Festival, Poland

Jun 17: Monza I-Days Milano, Italy

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 22: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jun 23: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 27: Sopron Telekom Volt Festival, Hungary

Jun 28: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jul 01: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium

