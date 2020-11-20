Watch Killed Be Killed’s stunning animated video for From A Crowded Wound

Killer Be Killed release their acclaimed second album, Reluctant Hero, today (November 20) via Nuclear Blast, and have shared an animated video for the fourth single from the album, From A Crowded Wound.

With their self-titled 2014 debut album, Killer Be Killed – featuring the combined talents of Max Cavalera, former The Dillinger Escape Plan vocalist Greg Puciato, Mastodon’s Troy Sanders and Converge drummer Ben Koller – proved themselves to be that rarest of entities: a supergroup worthy of the name. A bold step up, Reluctant Hero, meanwhile, laughs in the face of Difficult Second Album Syndrome. Ben Koller calls the quartet’s new single, “ the creeping punisher on this record, a lumbering steamroller laying a trail of sleek acid slime from beginning to end."

Reviewing Reluctant Hero, Metal Hammer’s Stephen Hill describes From A Crowded Wound as “the album’s highlight” and “centrepiece”.

“It starts with a riff so heavy and oppressive that it’ll make you feel like you’re pushing a boulder up a mountain,” Hill writes. “It’s then carried along by a seething yet restrained Puciato until both Sanders and Cavalera join forces and trade vocal lines in an astonishingly crushing mid-section, before the song simmers to a close. It’s an astonishing moment.”

The track’s striking animated music video lives up to this high praise. It’s the work of Costin Chioreanu, who has previously worked on videos for Ghost, Napalm Death and Corrosion of Conformity.

Killer Be Killed discuss how the songwriting for Reluctant Hero came together in a new video posted on their label’s YouTube channel.