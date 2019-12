The metal and hardcore punk supergroup of Greg Puciato (Dillinger Escape Plan), Max Cavalera (Soulfly/Sepultura), Dave Elitch (The Mars Volta) and Troy Sanders (Mastodon) are releasing their debut album next month and it's fair to say we're excited. Just look at the names involved! But how did four men from different corners of metal come together for a record? Greg and Max reveal all...

The band’s self-titled album is out 13 May via Nuclear Blast. You can pre-order it here.