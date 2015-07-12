Killer Be Killed to record 2nd album

Metal supergroup Killer Be Killed will release their second album next year, Max Cavalera has confirmed.

It follows the self-titled debut he launched last year alongside The Dillinger Escape Plan’s Greg Puciato, Mastodon’s Troy Sanders and The Mars Volta’s Dave Elitch.

Cavalera tells Metal Hammer: “There’s another Killer Be Killed record coming next year, and more Cavalera Conspiracy stuff in the future.

“At this point I’m just letting it roll. Whatever happens will happen – that’s my attitude. I’m not forcing anything. If it happens, great; if not then it’s still okay.”

He adds of a reunion with Sepultura: “I think it’d be cool to go back and play those classic songs a couple more times, for the fans that didn’t see it the first time around. I would love to do it for them – but if it doesn’t happen, it’s all good and life still goes on.”

Puciato revealed earlier this year that Killer Be Killed hadn’t planned to tour until their debut shows at Australia’s Soundwave festival.

He said: “We’re going to try and squeeze in whatever we can, probably towards the end of the year. We’ve talked about the UK and the US. I just know we’re going to play.”

The full feature will appear on the _Metal Hammer _website later this week – stay tuned.