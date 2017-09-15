Watch Feeder’s science-inspired video for Veins

Feeder have released a video for their new track Veins.

The song will appear on the band’s nine-track disc of new material titled Arrow which will be included with their Best Of compilation. It’ll be launched on September 29 on digital formats, standard 2CD, a 3CD collection and deluxe four-disc vinyl package via BMG.

Vocalist and guitarist Grant Nicholas says: “It’s a song about life and the importance of democracy, and looking to the future. With all that’s happening in the world, it feels even more relevant now than when I wrote it.

“The video is inspired by a particle physics science installation and the effect that sound waves have on the atmosphere. We hope you like the journey it takes you on.”

Feeder recently announced an eight-date UK tour which will take place throughout March this year. They’ve also revealed that they’ll play a special set at London’s Hard Rock Cafe on October 2.

Find a list of their tour dates below along with the Best Of cover art and tracklist.

The Best Of Feeder

CD1

Feeling A Moment Come Back Around Eskimo Just The Way I’m Feeling Forget About Tomorrow Just A Day Insomnia Comfort In Sound High Buck Rogers Pushing The Senses Turn Renegades Lost & Found Tender Yesterday Went Too Soon Shatter Borders Seven Days In The Sun Piece By Piece Another Day On Earth

CD2

We Are The People Universe Of Life Idaho Tumble And Fall Crash Silent Cry Find The Colour Day In Day Out Down By The River Paperweight Tangerine Cement Suffocate Side By Side Stereo World Paperfaces Save Us Tracing Lines Miss You Children Of The Sun

CD3 - Arrows

Figure You Out Walk Away Bees Veins Sound Of Birds Arrow Dive Sirens Landslide

Oct 02: London Hard Rock Cafe

Mar 07: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 08: Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR

Mar 10: Manchester Academy

Mar 11: Glasgow Barrowland

Mar 13: Leeds O2 Academy

Mar 14: Birmingham O2 Academy

Mar 16: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 17: London O2 Brixton Academy

