Trending

Watch Feeder’s science-inspired video for Veins

By News  

Feeder release a video for Veins - taken from bonus disc of new material from their upcoming Best Of package

Feeder
Feeder

Feeder have released a video for their new track Veins.

The song will appear on the band’s nine-track disc of new material titled Arrow which will be included with their Best Of compilation. It’ll be launched on September 29 on digital formats, standard 2CD, a 3CD collection and deluxe four-disc vinyl package via BMG.

Vocalist and guitarist Grant Nicholas says: “It’s a song about life and the importance of democracy, and looking to the future. With all that’s happening in the world, it feels even more relevant now than when I wrote it.

“The video is inspired by a particle physics science installation and the effect that sound waves have on the atmosphere. We hope you like the journey it takes you on.”

Feeder recently announced an eight-date UK tour which will take place throughout March this year. They’ve also revealed that they’ll play a special set at London’s Hard Rock Cafe on October 2.

Find a list of their tour dates below along with the Best Of cover art and tracklist.

The Best Of Feeder

CD1

  1. Feeling A Moment
  2. Come Back Around
  3. Eskimo
  4. Just The Way I’m Feeling
  5. Forget About Tomorrow
  6. Just A Day
  7. Insomnia
  8. Comfort In Sound
  9. High
  10. Buck Rogers
  11. Pushing The Senses
  12. Turn
  13. Renegades
  14. Lost & Found
  15. Tender
  16. Yesterday Went Too Soon
  17. Shatter
  18. Borders
  19. Seven Days In The Sun
  20. Piece By Piece
  21. Another Day On Earth

CD2

  1. We Are The People
  2. Universe Of Life
  3. Idaho
  4. Tumble And Fall
  5. Crash
  6. Silent Cry
  7. Find The Colour
  8. Day In Day Out
  9. Down By The River
  10. Paperweight
  11. Tangerine
  12. Cement
  13. Suffocate
  14. Side By Side
  15. Stereo World
  16. Paperfaces
  17. Save Us
  18. Tracing Lines
  19. Miss You
  20. Children Of The Sun

CD3 - Arrows

  1. Figure You Out
  2. Walk Away
  3. Bees
  4. Veins
  5. Sound Of Birds
  6. Arrow
  7. Dive
  8. Sirens
  9. Landslide

Feeder 2017⁄2018 live UK dates

Oct 02: London Hard Rock Cafe
Mar 07: Bristol O2 Academy
Mar 08: Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR
Mar 10: Manchester Academy
Mar 11: Glasgow Barrowland
Mar 13: Leeds O2 Academy
Mar 14: Birmingham O2 Academy
Mar 16: Nottingham Rock City
Mar 17: London O2 Brixton Academy

Feeder - The Best Of Feeder album review