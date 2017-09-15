Watch Feeder’s science-inspired video for Veins

Feeder have released a video for their new track Veins.
The song will appear on the band’s nine-track disc of new material titled Arrow which will be included with their Best Of compilation. It’ll be launched on September 29 on digital formats, standard 2CD, a 3CD collection and deluxe four-disc vinyl package via BMG.
Vocalist and guitarist Grant Nicholas says: “It’s a song about life and the importance of democracy, and looking to the future. With all that’s happening in the world, it feels even more relevant now than when I wrote it.
“The video is inspired by a particle physics science installation and the effect that sound waves have on the atmosphere. We hope you like the journey it takes you on.”
Feeder recently announced an eight-date UK tour which will take place throughout March this year. They’ve also revealed that they’ll play a special set at London’s Hard Rock Cafe on October 2.
Find a list of their tour dates below along with the Best Of cover art and tracklist.
The Best Of Feeder
CD1
- Feeling A Moment
- Come Back Around
- Eskimo
- Just The Way I’m Feeling
- Forget About Tomorrow
- Just A Day
- Insomnia
- Comfort In Sound
- High
- Buck Rogers
- Pushing The Senses
- Turn
- Renegades
- Lost & Found
- Tender
- Yesterday Went Too Soon
- Shatter
- Borders
- Seven Days In The Sun
- Piece By Piece
- Another Day On Earth
CD2
- We Are The People
- Universe Of Life
- Idaho
- Tumble And Fall
- Crash
- Silent Cry
- Find The Colour
- Day In Day Out
- Down By The River
- Paperweight
- Tangerine
- Cement
- Suffocate
- Side By Side
- Stereo World
- Paperfaces
- Save Us
- Tracing Lines
- Miss You
- Children Of The Sun
CD3 - Arrows
- Figure You Out
- Walk Away
- Bees
- Veins
- Sound Of Birds
- Arrow
- Dive
- Sirens
- Landslide
Feeder 2017⁄2018 live UK dates
Oct 02: London Hard Rock Cafe
Mar 07: Bristol O2 Academy
Mar 08: Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR
Mar 10: Manchester Academy
Mar 11: Glasgow Barrowland
Mar 13: Leeds O2 Academy
Mar 14: Birmingham O2 Academy
Mar 16: Nottingham Rock City
Mar 17: London O2 Brixton Academy