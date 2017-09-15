Evanescence return with new track Imperfection

Evanescence have premiered their new track Imperfection – the first material from their upcoming album Synthesis.

The record featuring reworkings of some of their best-loved songs will launch on November 10, with Imperfection one of two new tracks to appear on the follow-up to the band’s self-titled 2011 album.

Vocalist Amy Lee says: “For me, this is the most important song on the album. I struggled with the lyrics for a long time because there was a lifetime of work to live up to and I wasn’t sure what to say or how to be good enough.

“When it finally started pouring out of me, it was undeniable. I had no choice. It’s for all the people we’ve lost, all the people who we could lose, to suicide and depression.

“I’m singing from the perspective of the person left behind, the person in the waiting room. It’s a plea to fight for your life, to stay. Don’t give into the fear – I have to tell myself that every day.

“Nobody is perfect. We are all imperfect and it’s precisely those imperfections that make us who we are and we have to embrace them because there’s so much beauty in those differences. Life is worth fighting for. You are worth fighting for.”

Synthesis is now available for pre-order on CD, digital and in a deluxe edition, which includes the CD plus a DVD featuring a documentary on the making of the album as well as instrumental and 5.1 surround mixes.

In addition, Evanescence have announced six UK shows which will take place in March and April next year. They’ll play dates in London, Manchester, Nottingham, Glasgow and Sheffield.

Fans who order the album direct from the band before September 19 will receive access to the tour pre-sale, while general tickets hit the market on September 22.

Find the tour dates and the Synthesis artwork and cover art below.

Evanescence Synthesis tracklist

Overture Never Go Back Hi-Lo My Heart Is Broken Lacrymosa The End Of The Dream Bring Me To Life (Synthesis) Unraveling (Interlude) Imaginary Secret Door Lithium Lost In Paradise Your Star My Immortal The In-Between (Piano Solo) Imperfection

Mar 30: London Royal Festival Hall

Mar 31: London Royal Festival Hall

Apr 02: Manchester O2 Apollo

Apr 03: Nottingham Arena

Apr 05: Glasgow Armadillo

Apr 06: Sheffield City Hall

Evanescence's Amy Lee: how we made Bring Me To Life