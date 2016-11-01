Watch Crowbar’s Falling While Rising video

Crowbar have released a video for their track Falling While Rising.

The song appears on the band’s 11th album The Serpent Only Lies, which was released last month.

Kirk Windstein and co previously released streamed the track, along with Plasmic And Pure and the title track.

Windstein described the new material as “more meat and potatoes” than previous outings.

He added: “I intentionally went back and listened to a lot of old Crowbar stuff, like the self-titled and Broken Glass albums, to get a feel for what my mindset was 20-plus years ago.

“I also went back and listened to the bands that influenced Crowbar in the beginning, like Trouble, Saint Vitus, Melvins, and the first Type O Negative record. So it was kinda me doing my homework.

“Having this be our 11th record, we’re very fortunate because so many bands don’t last this long. My whole outlook on music as a career is the Motorhead outlook, which is that slow and steady wins the race.

“If you continue to put out killer records, continue to kick ass onstage every night and continue to treat your fans with respect, that’s the stuff people will remember.”

Crowbar are on the road, with two dates in Europe this month before they head back to the US for a run of shows.

Nov 04: Cervia Rock Planet, Italy

Nov 17: Budapest Barba Negra Music Club, Hungary

Dec 02: Little Rock Revolution Music Room, AR

Dec 03: Tulsa The Shrine Venue, OK

Dec 04: St Louis Fubar, MO

Dec 06: Fort Wayne The Hub, IN

Dec 07: Morgantown 123 Pleasant Street, WV

Dec 08: Harrisonburg The Golden Pony, VA

Dec 09: Richmond Broadberry, VA

Dec 10: Durham Motorco Music Hall, NC

Dec 11: Johnson City Capone’s, TN

Dec 12: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Dec 13: Savannah Jinx, GA

Dec 14: macon Venue Project, GA

