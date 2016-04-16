Crowbar 11th album is return to roots

Crowbar’s eleventh album is a return to their roots, says mainman Kirk Windstein.
The band have completed recording music for the follow-up to 2014’s Symmetry In Black, with vocals to be laid down later this month.
Windstein tells Monkeygoose: “It’s ten tracks, 47 minutes, and it’ll probably be a little shorter with fadeouts or whatever.
“It’s more meat and potatoes – on the last few records we brought a lot of new elements into the band, without deviating too far from what Crowbar is about.
“But I went back and started listening to early Crowbar, and it’s more of that attitude, but more mature.”
He adds: “It’s every bit as angry, every bit as heavy, every bit as depressed. But doing it this many years later, I really like what we’ve got going on.”
The band launch a European tour in May.
Crowbar European tour
May 01: Rostock MAU Club, Germany
May 02: Wiesbaden Kulturzentrum Schalchthof EV, Germany
May 03: Bremen Tivoli, Germany
May 04: Essen Turock, Germany
May 05: Leipzig Werk 2, Germany
May 06: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany
May 08: Hasselt Muziekodroom, Belgium
May 09: Karlsruhe Die Stadtmitte, Germany
May 10: Coblenz Circus Maximus, Germany
May 11: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
May 12: Saint Jean de Vedas Secret Place, France
May 13: Bilbao Kristonfest, Spain
May 14: Toulouse Le Saint des Seins, France
May 15: Paris Glazart, France
May 16: Hengelo Metropool, Netherlands
May 17: Hamburg Logo, Germany
May 19: Vesterbro Vega, Denmark
May 21: Oslo BLA, Norway