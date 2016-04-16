Crowbar 11th album is return to roots

Crowbar’s eleventh album is a return to their roots, says mainman Kirk Windstein.

The band have completed recording music for the follow-up to 2014’s Symmetry In Black, with vocals to be laid down later this month.

Windstein tells Monkeygoose: “It’s ten tracks, 47 minutes, and it’ll probably be a little shorter with fadeouts or whatever.

“It’s more meat and potatoes – on the last few records we brought a lot of new elements into the band, without deviating too far from what Crowbar is about.

“But I went back and started listening to early Crowbar, and it’s more of that attitude, but more mature.”

He adds: “It’s every bit as angry, every bit as heavy, every bit as depressed. But doing it this many years later, I really like what we’ve got going on.”

The band launch a European tour in May.

Crowbar European tour

May 01: Rostock MAU Club, Germany

May 02: Wiesbaden Kulturzentrum Schalchthof EV, Germany

May 03: Bremen Tivoli, Germany

May 04: Essen Turock, Germany

May 05: Leipzig Werk 2, Germany

May 06: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

May 08: Hasselt Muziekodroom, Belgium

May 09: Karlsruhe Die Stadtmitte, Germany

May 10: Coblenz Circus Maximus, Germany

May 11: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

May 12: Saint Jean de Vedas Secret Place, France

May 13: Bilbao Kristonfest, Spain

May 14: Toulouse Le Saint des Seins, France

May 15: Paris Glazart, France

May 16: Hengelo Metropool, Netherlands

May 17: Hamburg Logo, Germany

May 19: Vesterbro Vega, Denmark

May 21: Oslo BLA, Norway