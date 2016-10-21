Listen to new Crowbar track The Serpent Only Lies

Crowbar have made the title track from their upcoming 11th album The Serpent Only Lies available to stream.

The follow-up to 2014’s Symmetry In Black is released on October 28. Crowbar previously made new tracks Plasmic And Pure and Falling While Rising available to stream.

Frontman Kirk Windstein recently described the new material as “more meat and potatoes” than previous outings.

He added: “I intentionally went back and listened to a lot of old Crowbar stuff, like the self-titled and Broken Glass albums, to get a feel for what my mindset was 20-plus years ago.

“I also went back and listened to the bands that influenced Crowbar in the beginning, like Trouble, Saint Vitus, Melvins, and the first Type O Negative record. So it was kinda me doing my homework.

“Having this be our 11th record, we’re very fortunate because so many bands don’t last this long. My whole outlook on music as a career is the Motorhead outlook, which is that slow and steady wins the race.

“If you continue to put out killer records, continue to kick ass onstage every night and continue to treat your fans with respect, that’s the stuff people will remember.”

Last month, Windstein revealed he saw a ghost while hanging out at Phil Anselmo’s house.

Crowbar bring back founding bassist Todd 'Sexy T' Strange