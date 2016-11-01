Alien Ant Farm guitarist Terry Corso assaulted fan in Chester

Alien Ant Farm guitarist Terry Corso has pleaded guilty to assaulting a fan at a gig in Chester, England.

Corso, 44, admitted one count of assault by beating at Chester Magistrates Court. The incident at the city’s Live Rooms venue on October 28 saw Corso jump into the crowd and punch Richard Newton after something was thrown on to the stage.

The Chester Standard reports that Corso’s solicitor, Stephen Ferns, said that the band had urine thrown on them at a concert in Preston two days before the Chester show. And when what he thought was urine was thrown on stage at the Live Rooms, Corso reacted.

Ferns says: “Two days before in Preston someone threw urine at the singer and they all stormed off stage. Then in Chester Terry Corso had something thrown at him which he assumed was urine.

“He felt angry at that so he confronted the fan and ended up hitting him once. He regrets his actions and says he never should have jumped off the stage.”

Corso was ordered to compensation of £100 to Newton, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. He has been given a 12-month conditional discharge so that he can enter the UK in future.

Nov 02: Barnstaple Factory, UK

Nov 03: Reading Sun 89, UK

Nov 04: Southend Chinnerys, UK

Nov 05: Hull The Welly, UK

Nov 06: Oxford O2 Academy, UK

Alien Ant Farm pay Homage to heroes