Crowbar sound ‘old school’ with return of Todd Strange

Crowbar leader Kirk Windstein says the return of bassist Todd Strange has given their material an “old school” feel – and he can’t wait to return to the road with him.

Former bassist Jeff Golden claimed he was fired by text message earlier this year – a move which paved the way back into the band for Strange, who had left the group in 1999.

Windstein says bringing him back into the fold wasn’t a conscious decision, but one which has proved to be a success as Crowbar prepare to launch their 11th album The Serpent Only Lies on October 28.

Windstein tells New Noise Magazine: “We wish Jeff Golden all the best. It’s just one of those things where things weren’t working out with Jeff, and it’s weird.

“Todd left the band in late 1999, and I hadn’t seen him for years. We never left on bad terms – he just decided he’d had enough. As things started to become obvious that it wasn’t going to work out with Jeff, we said, ‘We probably have to get a new bass player if things don’t change.’

“Todd had picked up the bass and started playing again a couple years ago. So, when things didn’t work out with Jeff, Todd was there. Everything was written before any of that happened. That wasn’t a conscious thing with Todd in mind.

“But I can’t wait to play the new songs with Todd, because it does have that old school feel, and him coming back into the band is really a great thing. His attitude is unbelievable.”

Windstein reports when Strange began rehearsal sessions with the band for the first time in 16 years, it made them “feel like kids again.”

He adds: “I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason, and the reason it went the way it did? I honestly feel like this is the strongest lineup we’ve had. Hands down.”

Earlier this week, Crowbar released a stream of The Serpent Only Lies, and previously made new tracks Plasmic And Pure and Falling While Rising available.

Crowbar have two European dates scheduled before the turn of the year.

Nov 04: Cervia Rock Planet, Italy

Nov 17: Budapest Barba Negra Music Club, Hungary

Crowbar Kirk’s recipe for longevity