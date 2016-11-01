Andy Biersack's wife Juliet Simms handcuffed on flight after row

Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack and his wife Juliet Simms were involved in an on-flight altercation which ended up with her being taken away by the FBI.

Simms – who was a runner-up on the US version of hit show The Voice in 2012 – had been drinking in first-class on the American Airlines flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Los Angeles when she and Biersack got into an argument.

Witnesses say Simms was left with a bloody nose after being handcuffed by a US air marshal on the flight and that she caused the damage herself. When the plane landed, she was handed over to the FBI.

One witness, adult movie star Mary Carey, insists that Biersack was not physically violent with his wife and suggests she hit herself in the face.

Carey tells TMZ: “I heard Andy scream, ‘Ow, ow,’ really loud and that’s when she punched him. She started saying that he hit her first in the ribs and everyone around said that he didn’t strike her at all.

“She started crying and screaming and they said they needed to move him away from her. A retired air marshal went and sat next to her. She started screaming that she has five million followers.”

According to TMZ, the couple have put the incident down to Simms being drunk after months of not drinking.

Biersack and Simms got married earlier this year.

