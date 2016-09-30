Crowbar release Plasmic And Pure steam

Crowbar have released a stream of their track Plasmic And Pure.

It features on the band’s upcoming 11th album The Serpent Only Lies, which is set to launch on October 28. They previously issued the song Falling While Rising.

Mainman Kirk Windstein recently described the new material as “more meat and potatoes” than previous outings.

He added: “I intentionally went back and listened to a lot of old Crowbar stuff, like the self-titled and Broken Glass albums, to get a feel for what my mindset was 20-plus years ago.

“I also went back and listened to the bands that influenced Crowbar in the beginning, like Trouble, Saint Vitus, Melvins, and the first Type O Negative record. So it was kinda me doing my homework.

“Having this be our 11th record, we’re very fortunate because so many bands don’t last this long. My whole outlook on music as a career is the Motorhead outlook, which is that slow and steady wins the race.

“If you continue to put out killer records, continue to kick ass onstage every night and continue to treat your fans with respect, that’s the stuff people will remember.”

Earlier this week, Windstein revealed he saw a ghost while hanging out at Phil Anselmo’s house.

Crowbar are currently on tour across North America.

The Serpent Only Lies cover

Crowbar The Serpent Only Lies tracklist

Falling While Rising Plasmic And Pure I Am The Storm Surviving The Abyss The Serpent Only Lies The Enemy Beside You Embrace The Light On Holy Ground Song Of The Dunes As I Heal

Crowbar Kirk’s recipe for longevity

Sep 30: North Charleston Sparrow, SC

Oct 01: Columbia Brookland Tavern, SC

Oct 02: Clarksville Warehouse, TN

Oct 03: Lexington Manchester Music Hall, KY

Oct 06: Jacksonville Nighthawks, FL

Oct 07: Ybor City Orpheum, FL

Oct 09: Miami Churchills Pub, FL

Oct 10: Orlando House Of Blues, FL

Oct 22: Austin Empire Control Room, TX