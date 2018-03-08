Watch Barren Earth’s dark video for new track The Ruby

Barren Earth have shared their video for new track The Ruby exclusively with Prog.

The song has been taken from the Finnish outfit’s upcoming album A Complex Of Cages, which is due to arrive on March 30 via Century Media.

Vocalist Jón Aldará tells Prog: “This song concerns the inability to feel empathy for others or to care about the effects of one’s actions.

“It is seen through the mind of a person who is locked inside that isolating condition, while still wishing to fit into society and connect with others. In this instance, the ruby is a metaphor for an un-living, impenetrable heart.”

The video was directed by Vesa Ranta, who, along with his film and photography work, is also the drummer in Finnish band Sentenced.

Aldará adds: “With the video, Vesa has tried to capture a quite simplistic, closed-in feeling to represent the concept of the song, but at the same time used the classic ‘band playing’ format, since this is the closest thing to a straightforward rocker that Barren Earth has ever made.”

Barren Earth have two live shows in Finland scheduled over the coming weeks. They’ll play at Helsinki Kuudes Linja on March 30 and then at Tampere’s Yo-talo Saarihelvetti Easter Bash on April 1.

Find the artwork and tracklist for A Complex Of Cages below.

Barren Earth A Complex Of Cages tracklist

The Living Fortress The Ruby Further Down Zeal Scatterprey Solitude Pith Dysphoria Spire Withdrawal

