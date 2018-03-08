The Osiris Club premiere video for The Signal

The Osiris Club have premiered their video for new track The Signal exclusively with Prog.

The song features on the London outfit’s latest album The Wine-Dark Sea, which arrived in February, with the striking video filmed at an old disused railway station in Kent.

Speaking about the track, the band tell Prog: “The Signal is based on the short story The Waiting Room by Robert Aickman from the collection Dark Entries, which was first published in 1964.

“The video was filmed and directed by The Osiris Club’s vocalist, Sean Cooper and filmed in Sydenham, Kent. It was the perfect setting for the story.”

The Wine-Dark Sea is now available to purchase. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Main picture: Rich Thrift

The Osiris Club The Wine-Dark Sea tracklist

Wormwood Grange Island of Stone The Hopeless Distance Mausoleum The Signal Ringing The Changes With The Giants Citadel of The Fly A Winters Night On Sentinal Hill

Limelight: The Osiris Club