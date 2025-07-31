Public Service Broadcasting announce remix album, Night Flight (The Last Flight Remixes)

Public Service Broadcasting have announced they will release a new remix album reimagining tracks from their recent top 5 2024 album, The Last Flight in October.

Night Flight (The Last Flight Remixes) will be released through the band's So Recordings label on October 10. The album features reworkings from a hand-picked selection of artists including The KVB, Gus (alt-J), Peter Sandberg, Hianbach, EERA and J. Willgoose, Esq.’s Late Night Final project.

The band have shared the remix of The Fun Of It by alt-J's Gus Unger-Hamilton, who says, "I decided to take a song with a sunny, life-affirming feeling to a darker place. I love the original track - my version casts a shadow over it. In flight, exuberance and terror are never far apart.”

In keeping with the conceptual nature of the band's work, the acclaimed The Last Flight was based around the final doomed flight of pioneering female “aviatrix” Amelia Earhart. The band's fifth studio album reached #3 on the UK Official Albums Chart and #1 on the Independent Albums Chart, the band’s fourth Independent Albums Chart number one in a row.

“It’s been great to give The Last Flight a new lease of life and see what some of our favourite artists have done with our music," says J. Willgoose Esq. "Re-interpreting three tracks myself as Late Night Final was a liberating experience, too. I hope people enjoy these new versions as much as we do.”

Public Service Broadcasting will perform two sold-out shows at London’s Barbican on 1 November 2025, followed by a European and North American tour - their first in North America in eight years.

Pre-order Night Flight (The Last Flight Remixes).

(Image credit: SO Recordings)

Public Service Broadcasting: Night Flight (The Last Flight Remixes)

1. I Was Always Dreaming (Late Night Final Remix)

2. Towards The Dawn (Alex Silva Remix)

3. The Fun Of It (alt-J Remix)

4. The South Atlantic (Peter Sandberg Remix)

5. Electra (Late Night Final Remix)

6. Arabian Flight (The KVB Remix)

7. Monsoons (EERA Remix)

8. A Different Kind Of Love (Hainbach Remix)

9. Howland (Late Night Final Remix)