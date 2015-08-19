Vennart issues live video of Oceansize classic

Mike Vennart has released a live performance video of the Oceansize track Build Us A Rocket Then.

The former Oceansize frontman and current Biffy Clyro touring guitarist filmed the clip during a spring run of shows to promote the June release of his 2015 solo debut The Demon Joke.

The singer was on the road with a live lineup that includes former Oceansize members Steve Durose and Richard ‘Gambler’ Ingram as well as Ginger Wildheart alumni Denzel.

The tune – which originally appeared on Oceansize’s fourth and final album, 2010’s Self Preserved While The Bodies Float Up – is one of a handful of tracks Vennart and co perform by their former band.

To date, Vennart has released four songs from The Demon Joke including Infatuate, Don’t Forget The Joker, Retaliate and Operate - which is among the nominees in the Anthem category for this year’s fourth Progressive Music Awards presented by Orange Amplification in association with currencies.co.uk

The event will take place at London’s Underglobe venue, beneath Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, on Thursday September 3.

Vennart teams with his other band British Theatre for a pair of shows this week before an appearance at Bristol’s ArcTangent Festival on August 21. He’ll return for a headline UK tour in November with support from Knifeworld and Cleft.

Aug 19: Leicester Firebug (with British Theatre) Aug 20: Colchester Arts Centre (with British Theatre) Aug 21: Bristol ArcTangent Festival Nov 23: Nottingham Bodega Social Club Nov 24: London Bush Hall Nov 25: Manchester Deaf Institute Nov 26: Glasgow King Tut’s Nov 27: Wakefield The Hop