Vennart in Operate animation

Mike Vennart has released an animated promo for the track Operate.

It’s lifted from his Vennart solo project’s debut album The Demon Joke, which was released earlier this week via Superball Music. He previously released lyric videos for tracks Retaliate and Don’t Forget The Joker.

He tells Kerrang: “Operate is the biggest tune on the record, so I knew we had to do a video. Trouble is, I hate all music videos, particularly ones that I’m in. So my friends at ChogZoo fulfilled my life’s dream and turned me into a cartoon character.

“In the video I get to kill a monster using only my guitar skills. What the hell more do you want from a rock video?”

The track was this week nominated in the Anthem category for this year’s fourth Progressive Music Awards presented by Orange Amplification in association with currencies.co.uk

The event will take place at London’s Underglobe venue, beneath Shakepseare’s Globe Theatre, on Thursday September 3 and voting is now open.

Vennart will play several live shows this summer, including two with his British Theatre project:

July 10: Leeds Brudenell Games Room

July 11: Cheltenham 2000 Trees Festival

Aug 19: Leicester Firebug (with British Theatre)

Aug 20: Colchester Arts Centre (with British Theatre)

Aug 21: Bristol ArcTangent Festival