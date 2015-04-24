Mike Vennart to play Demon Joke

Former Oceansize man and Biffy Clyro touring guitarist Mike Vennart has announced his debut solo album will be called The Demon Joke.

He’s signed a deal with Superball Music to launch the album on June 22. The release comes on the back of a PledgeMusic pre-order campaign. He’s also streamed his track _Infatuate, _available below.

Vennart says: “I’m delighted to be back in the artsy bosom of Superball Music, the label imprint set up specifically for my old band Oceansize.

“They take good care of me in the way that every record label should – by encouraging me to make the records I wanna make. It’s a simple and beautiful arrangement.”

He’s joined by ex bandmates Steve Durose of Amplifier and Richard ‘Gambler’ Ingram of British Theatre on the album, which is described as “a rich, densely layered, emotional psychedelic fuzz-rock odyssey.”

Vennart tours the UK prior to the album’s launch next month, two festival dates also confirmed:

May 09: Brighton Sticky Mike’s

May 10: Kingston Upon Thames Fighting Cocks

May 11: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

May 12: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

May 13: Manchester Soup Kitchen

July 11: Cheltenham 2000 Trees Festival

Aug 20: Bristol Arctangent Festival