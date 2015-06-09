Vennart Retaliate in lyric video

Former Oceansize frontman Mike Vennart has released a lyric promo for his track Retaliate.
It’s taken from his debut solo project The Demon Joke which is released on June 22 via Superball Music.
Vennart tells Rock Sound: “Retaliate is a big, dumb stomper rock tune. I wrote it for just bass and drums, then I asked Richard ‘Gambler’ Ingram to play the really perverted keyboard lines, then flung on the ridiculous and impossible guitar solo at the end.
“That solo is a real career highlight for me.”
The Demon Joke features Vennart, his ex Oceansize bandmates Ingram and Steve Durose, and Ginger Wildheart drummer Denzel. It’s now available to pre-order via iTunes and Amazon.
Vennart released a video for Don’t Forget The Joker last month. He’ll play a run of summer dates, including appearances with his other project British Theatre:
July 10: Leeds Brudenell Games Room
July 11: 2000 Trees Festival, Cheltenham
Aug 19: Leicester Firebug – with British Theatre
Aug 20: Colchester Arts Centre – with British Theatre
Aug 21: ArcTangent, Bristol
The Demon Joke tracklist
- 255 2. Doubt 3. Infatuate 4. Rebirthmark 5. Duke Fame 6. Don’t Forget The Joker 7. Retaliate 8. A Weight In The Hollow 9. Operate 10. Amends