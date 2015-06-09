Vennart Retaliate in lyric video

Former Oceansize frontman Mike Vennart has released a lyric promo for his track Retaliate.

It’s taken from his debut solo project The Demon Joke which is released on June 22 via Superball Music.

Vennart tells Rock Sound: “Retaliate is a big, dumb stomper rock tune. I wrote it for just bass and drums, then I asked Richard ‘Gambler’ Ingram to play the really perverted keyboard lines, then flung on the ridiculous and impossible guitar solo at the end.

“That solo is a real career highlight for me.”

The Demon Joke features Vennart, his ex Oceansize bandmates Ingram and Steve Durose, and Ginger Wildheart drummer Denzel. It’s now available to pre-order via iTunes and Amazon.

Vennart released a video for Don’t Forget The Joker last month. He’ll play a run of summer dates, including appearances with his other project British Theatre:

July 10: Leeds Brudenell Games Room

July 11: 2000 Trees Festival, Cheltenham

Aug 19: Leicester Firebug – with British Theatre

Aug 20: Colchester Arts Centre – with British Theatre

Aug 21: ArcTangent, Bristol

The Demon Joke tracklist