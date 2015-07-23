Vennart announce UK headline tour

Vennart have announced a headline UK tour, with support from Knifeworld and Cleft.

Former Oceansize man Mike Vennart’s band will play five dates across the country in November, following previously-announced appearances next month.

They’re all designed to support Vennart’s debut album The Demon Joke, released in June via Superball Music. It spawned an animated promo for Operate, a live shoot of Retaliate, and a lyric video for Don’t Forget The Joker.

Vennart says the November run will be their “final dates for the foreseeable future.” Tickets go on sale at 10am on July 24 (Friday) via Myticket.co.uk and Seetickets.com.

The band are nominated in the Anthem category at this year’s Progressive Music Awards and feature in the latest edition of Prog, available in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Aug 19: Leicester Firebug (with British Theatre)

Aug 20: Colchester Arts Centre (with British Theatre)

Aug 21: Bristol ArcTangent Festival

Nov 23: Nottingham Bodega Social Club

Nov 24: London Bush Hall

Nov 25: Manchester Deaf Institute

Nov 26: Glasgow King Tut’s

Nov 27: Wakefield The Hop

Vennart: V For Victory