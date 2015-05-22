Vennart premiere Don’t Forget The Joker

Mike Vennart has issued a lyric video for the track Don’t Forget The Joker.

It’s lifted from the former Oceansize and Biffy Clyro man’s debut solo project The Demon Joke, set for release on June 22 via Superball Music.

Vennart says: “Don’t Forget The Joker is pretty much the centre piece of the album, certainly from a lyrical standpoint.

“It’s different to the rest of the material in that it sounds drunk, half-played and slurred, which is kinda what the words are about.”

The album features Vennart, his ex Ozeansize bandmates Steve Durose and Richard ‘Gambler’ Ingram, along with Ginger Wildheart drummer Denzel.

It was made possible thanks to a pre-order PledgeMusic campaign, with those buying The Demon Joke now get immediate access to the track Infatuate.

Vennart’s also confirmed additional dates following his previously announced appearances at Cheltenham 2000 Trees festival on July 11 and Bristol’s Arctangent festival on August 21.

Two of the new dates will include his other project British Theatre:

July 10: Leeds Brudenell Games Room

July 11: Cheltenham 2000 Trees Festival

Aug 19: Leicester Firebug (with British Theatre)

Aug 20: Colchester Arts Centre (with British Theatre)

Aug 21: Bristol ArcTangent Festival