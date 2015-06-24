Progressive Music Awards 2015: Nominations Announced!

Prog Magazine is proud to announce its fourth annual Progressive Music Awards presented by Orange Amplification in association with currencies.co.uk

The 2015 awards will again take place at London’s Underglobe venue, beneath Shakepseare’s Globe Theatre, on Thursday September 3. This year, the event will be hosted of the first time by TV presenter Matthew Wright. You can vote for your choice of the nominees at: progmagazine.com/awards.

Pink Floyd’s The Endless River album sees them pick up three nominations for Grand Design, Album and Band/Artist of the Year. King Crimson and Steven Wilson are the only other artists with three nominations and go head-to-head in the Grand Design category. Wilson is also nominated for Band/Artist of the Year with King Crimson getting the nod for of their US Tour for Live Event. Kate Bush’s first live shows in 35 years sees her nominated for Live Event and Artist of the Year, with Steve Hackett, Von Hertzen Brothers, Opeth, Public Service Broadcasting and Flying Colors also nominated for two awards.

Jerry Ewing, Prog Magazine Editor says, “Prog Magazine is currently enjoying its most successful year ever in terms of sales (our current issue is 35% up year on year), and I believe we are starting to see this reflected in the way the genre is interacting with the mainstream and with the commercial successes the front runners of today’s progressive scene are also enjoying. And it’s been another bumper year for the genre and this is a wonderfully diverse spread of artists who find themselves worthy nominees this year, once again showing that the influence of progressive music now spreads far and wide throughout so many areas of music. And of course, the night itself is always such a memorable one. It’s going to be a lot of fun with Matthew hosting for us for the first year.”

Says host Matthew Wright, “I was made up to be asked. I attended in 2013 and met Steve Hillage for the first time. I spent a lot of time listening to his Green album and his stuff with Gong but I never thought I’d meet him. I also met Robert John Godfrey, who I’d seen live many times but had never met before. The experience was only marred by the fact I had to get up at 4am the next morning to do my show, so I think I might take the Friday off this time!”

The **Progressive Music Awards has established itself as one of the most respected events in the music calender. In its short but illustrious history, it has honoured and and hosted some of the world’s most renowned and respected artists including_ _Peter Gabriel, Rick Wakeman, Ian Anderson, Genesis**, and Rush. But this is about more than the old guard. Talent of tomorrow including Syd Arthur, TesseracT and Messenger have seen their careers go from strength-to-strength since picking up their award.

There are 13 categories, of which seven are reader-voted. These are:

**Limelight **

(Last year’s winner – Messenger)

A Formal Horse

Bend Sinister

Dream The Electric Sleep

Fuzzy Nautilus

Heights

Maybeshewill

MoeTar

Perfect Beings

Sumer

The Physics House Band

Live Event

(Last year’s winner – Rick Wakeman, Journey To The Centre Of The Earth 40th Anniversary Tour)

Anathema – Cathedral Tour

Cropredy 2014

Devin Townsend – Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Muse - Live At Download

HRH Prog 3

Kate Bush – Before The Dawn Tour

King Crimson – US Tour

Marillion Weekend

RoSFest 2015

The Enid Present: The Bridge

Vangard (Previously known as Breakthrough Artist)

(Last year’s winner – Syd Arthur)

And So I Watch You From Afar

iamthemorning

Lonely Robot

Native Construct

Nordic Giants

Public Service Broadcasting

Purson

Soen

Sólstafir

Trojan Horse

Anthem

(Last year’s winner – Anathema - Anathema)

Big Big Train – Wassail (from Wassail EP)

Christina Booth – The Light (from The Light)

Dave Kerzner – Stranded (from New World)

John Lodge – In My Mind (from 10,000 Light Years Ago)

Mew – Satellites (from +-)

Public Service Broadcasting – Gagarin (from The Race For Space)

Steve Hackett – Love Song To A Vampire (from Wolflight)

Tin Spirits – Summer Now (from Scorch)

Vennart – Operate (from The Demon Joke)

Von Hertzen Brothers – Hold Me Up (from New Day Rising)

The Storm Thorgerson Grand Design Award

(Last Year’s Winner – Fish – A Feast Of Consequences)

Anthony Phillips – _Harvest Of The Heart _

Bill Nelson – Noise Candy

Hawkwind – _This Is Your Captain Speaking… _

Jethro Tull – _Minstrel In The Gallery _

King Crimson – _Starless _

Pink Floyd – _The Endless River _

Rush – _R40 _

Soft Machine – _Live In 1970 _

Steven Wilson – _Hand.Cannot.Erase. _

Yes – Progeny: Seven Shows From Seventy-Two

Album of the Year

(Last year’s winner – Transatlantic – Kaleidoscope)

Amplifier – _Mystoria _

Beardfish – _+4626 comfortzone _

Flying Colors – Second Nature

Nightwish – Endless Forms Most Beautiful

Opeth – _Pale Communion _

Pink Floyd – _The Endless River _

Periphery – Juggernaut

Steven Wilson – _Hand.Cannot.Erase. _

Sweet Billy Pilgrim – _Motorcade Amnesiacs _

The Pineapple Thief – _Magnolia _

Band/Artist of the Year

(Last year’s winner – Dream Theater)

Between The Buried & Me

Flying Colors

Kate Bush

King Crimson

Opeth

Pink Floyd

Steve Hackett

Steven Wilson

Threshold

Von Hertzen Brothers

The editorially chosen categories are: Outer Limits, Visionary, Virtuoso, Guiding Light, Lifetime Achievement and Prog God.

VOTE NOW: progmagazine.com/awards