Twin Atlantic No Sleep live video released

A live video of Twin Atlantic playing No Sleep at the Isle Of Wight Festival has been released.

The track is lifted from the band’s upcoming fourth album GLA, due out on September 9. It’s designed as a tribute to their home city, Glasgow.

Frontman Sam McTrusty said of the follow-up to 2014’s Great Divide: “Glasgow is where we come from. It’s laced in our blood, not to mention our art and vision. It’s bold. It’s in our voice. It’s time to embrace it and not work around it.”

He adds: “We’ve changed our approach to writing and recording. We turned the idea of a rock band upside down, conforming only to this one idea – to take back rock and roll, to give people something real again.

“You can’t get more real than Glasgow. We’ve finally made the album we wanted to make.”

GLA can be pre-ordered via Twin Atlantic’s official website.

GLA

Twin Atlantic: GLA tracklist

Gold Elephant: Cherry Alligator No Sleep You Are The Devil Overthinking Ex El Vahalla I Am Alive Whispers A Scar To Hide Missing Link The Chaser Mothertongue

Twin Atlantic UK & Ireland tour 2016

Oct 07: Newcastle University

Oct 08: Manchester Neighbourhood Festival

Oct 09: Cardiff Yplas

Oct 11: Birmingham Institute

Oct 12: London Forum

Oct 14: Portsmouth Pyramids

Oct 15: Leeds Beckett University

Oct 16: Norwich Waterfront

Dec 10: Dublin Academy

Dec 11: Belfast Limelight

Dec 13: Glasgow Barrowlands

Dec 14: Glasgow Barrowlands

Dec 15: Glasgow Barrowlands

Twin Atlantic: "Being in a band is a massive laugh."