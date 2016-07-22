Twin Atlantic No Sleep live video released

A live video of Twin Atlantic playing No Sleep at the Isle Of Wight Festival has been released.
The track is lifted from the band’s upcoming fourth album GLA, due out on September 9. It’s designed as a tribute to their home city, Glasgow.
Frontman Sam McTrusty said of the follow-up to 2014’s Great Divide: “Glasgow is where we come from. It’s laced in our blood, not to mention our art and vision. It’s bold. It’s in our voice. It’s time to embrace it and not work around it.”
He adds: “We’ve changed our approach to writing and recording. We turned the idea of a rock band upside down, conforming only to this one idea – to take back rock and roll, to give people something real again.
“You can’t get more real than Glasgow. We’ve finally made the album we wanted to make.”
GLA can be pre-ordered via Twin Atlantic’s official website.
Twin Atlantic: GLA tracklist
- Gold Elephant: Cherry Alligator
- No Sleep
- You Are The Devil
- Overthinking
- Ex El
- Vahalla
- I Am Alive
- Whispers
- A Scar To Hide
- Missing Link
- The Chaser
- Mothertongue
Twin Atlantic UK & Ireland tour 2016
Oct 07: Newcastle University
Oct 08: Manchester Neighbourhood Festival
Oct 09: Cardiff Yplas
Oct 11: Birmingham Institute
Oct 12: London Forum
Oct 14: Portsmouth Pyramids
Oct 15: Leeds Beckett University
Oct 16: Norwich Waterfront
Dec 10: Dublin Academy
Dec 11: Belfast Limelight
Dec 13: Glasgow Barrowlands
Dec 14: Glasgow Barrowlands
Dec 15: Glasgow Barrowlands