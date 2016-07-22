Unreleased David Bowie album The Gouster appears in box set

An upcoming David Bowie box set will include his unreleased album The Gouster, which he completed before reshaping it into 1975 record Young Americans.

Who Can I Be Now? (1974-1976) follows the award-winning Five Years (1969-1973), which was launched in 2015, before Bowie’s death on January 10.

Producer Tony Visconti has written sleeve notes for the package, in which he says: “‘Gouster’ was a word unfamiliar to me, but David knew it as a type of dress code worn by African American teens in the 60s in Chicago.

“But in the context of the album its meaning was attitude – an attitude of pride and hipness. Of all the songs we cut, we were enamoured of the ones we chose for the album that protrayed this attitude.”

He adds of the seven-track record: “Forty minutes of glorious funk – that’s what it was, and that’s how I thought it would be.”

Full details will be revealed in due course. Bowie’s last album Blackstar was this month revealed as the best-selling vinyl title of the year to date.

Unheard David Bowie track released as tribute

The Gouster tracklist

John, I’m Only Dancing (Again)

Somebody Up There Likes Me

It’s Gonna Be Me

Who Can I Be Now?

Can You Hear Me

Young Americans

Right

The David Bowie Playlist: The Fans' Choice