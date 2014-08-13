Twin Atlantic: Great Divide

When they appeared in 2007, TA wore their Biffy Clyro-shaped heart so prominently that their long-term fuse could only blow all too soon. It hasn’t, and with a legion of fans now in tow, 2014 sees the Glasgow quartet stride out of Rockfield Studios with their third album, a 12-tracker that borrows from their boyhood heroes and hoovers up ideas from today’s finest rock and pop chart stars.

To his credit, Sam McTrusty’s rhotic brogue remains – the badge of honour many Scots groups display with pride – and he tops a slick production job from Gil Norton and Jacknife Lee. Norton’s expertise with the Foos and Jimmy Eat World illuminates I Am An Animal, Cell Mate and Hold On, while Lee brings the irrepressible bounce to tracks such as recent Top 20 single Heart And Soul.

The songs aren’t works of staggering compositional genius, or bursting with heartbreaking lyricism (although they do try on earnest opener The Ones That I Love). But as air-grabbing, alt.rock fun instilled with a charming honesty, there’s an ocean of possibility yet for these fine young fellows.