Twin Atlantic confirm 4th album GLA

Twin Atlantic have confirmed the release of fourth album GLA on September 9 via Red Bull Records.
But first the Scots band will deliver a series of intimate shows designed just for their biggest fans, with the first taking place at Glasgow’s King Tuts venue tonight (June 3).
Frontman Sam McTrusty says of 12-track album GLA: “This is where we come from. It’s laced in our blood, not to mention our art and vision. It’s bold. It’s in our voice. It’s time to embrace it and not work around it.”
He describes Glasgow as “a city at the forefront of multiculturalism, forward-thinking and with a real sense of community, but also with a dark and rough history.”
He adds: “We’ve changed our approach to writing and recording. We turned the idea of a rock band upside down, conforming only to this one idea – to take back rock and roll, to give people something real again.
“You can’t get more real than Glasgow. We’ve finally made the album we wanted to make.”
The fan shows take place amid a run of previously-confirmed festival appearances, including a set at this year’s Download event on June 10.
Twin Atlantic: GLA tracklist
- Gold Elephant: Cherry Alligator
- No Sleep
- You Are The Devil
- Overthinking
- Ex El
- Vahalla
- I Am Alive
- Whispers
- A Scar To Hide
- Missing Link
- The Chaser
- Mothertongue
Twin Atlantic UK fan shows
Jun 03: Glasgow King Tuts
Jul 09: Liverpool Arts Club
Jul 10: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Jul 12: London Scala
Jul 14: Selkirk Victoria Hall
Jul 15: Edinburgh La Belle Angele
Twin Atlantic European tour
Jun 10: Download festival, UK
Jun 11: Download festival, France
Jun 12: Isle Of Wight festival
Jun 17: Mad Cool festival, Spain
Jun 19: Northside festival, Denmark
Jun 24: Southside festival, Germany
Jun 15: Hurricane festival, Germany
Jun 30: Music & Freiden, Germany
Jul 01: Open’er festival, Poland
Jul 08: 2000 Tress festival, UK
Aug 18: Pukkelpop, Belgium