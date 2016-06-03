Twin Atlantic confirm 4th album GLA

Twin Atlantic have confirmed the release of fourth album GLA on September 9 via Red Bull Records.

But first the Scots band will deliver a series of intimate shows designed just for their biggest fans, with the first taking place at Glasgow’s King Tuts venue tonight (June 3).

Frontman Sam McTrusty says of 12-track album GLA: “This is where we come from. It’s laced in our blood, not to mention our art and vision. It’s bold. It’s in our voice. It’s time to embrace it and not work around it.”

He describes Glasgow as “a city at the forefront of multiculturalism, forward-thinking and with a real sense of community, but also with a dark and rough history.”

He adds: “We’ve changed our approach to writing and recording. We turned the idea of a rock band upside down, conforming only to this one idea – to take back rock and roll, to give people something real again.

“You can’t get more real than Glasgow. We’ve finally made the album we wanted to make.”

The fan shows take place amid a run of previously-confirmed festival appearances, including a set at this year’s Download event on June 10.

Twin Atlantic: GLA tracklist

Gold Elephant: Cherry Alligator

No Sleep

You Are The Devil

Overthinking

Ex El

Vahalla

I Am Alive

Whispers

A Scar To Hide

Missing Link

The Chaser

Mothertongue

Twin Atlantic UK fan shows

Jun 03: Glasgow King Tuts

Jul 09: Liverpool Arts Club

Jul 10: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Jul 12: London Scala

Jul 14: Selkirk Victoria Hall

Jul 15: Edinburgh La Belle Angele

Twin Atlantic European tour

Jun 10: Download festival, UK

Jun 11: Download festival, France

Jun 12: Isle Of Wight festival

Jun 17: Mad Cool festival, Spain

Jun 19: Northside festival, Denmark

Jun 24: Southside festival, Germany

Jun 15: Hurricane festival, Germany

Jun 30: Music & Freiden, Germany

Jul 01: Open’er festival, Poland

Jul 08: 2000 Tress festival, UK

Aug 18: Pukkelpop, Belgium

