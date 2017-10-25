Tusmørke weave their woodland magic in new video

Tusmørke have premiered the video for their new track Lær de fattige å trylle exclusively with Prog.

It’s the latest song to be taken from the Norwegian outfit’s upcoming studio album Bydyra, which will arrive on November 10 via Karisma Records. They previously shared Trefar (Tree Father) and Rottekongen (The Rat King).

The new single translate to Teach Magic To The Poor and the band tell Prog: “Teaching magic to the poor is a cunning plot initiated by the dark lords of the spheres of finance.

“Employing the black arts of modern alchemy, even the destitute can become eager consumers, on credit. Thus, the basest elements of the population are turned into gold, as debt slaves to the banks.

“Never trust a sorcerer who wears a suit and not a robe.”

Bydyra was written for, and performed with, school children from Oslo and is said to be a “unique work that explores the relatively grown up subjects of urban wildlife, the skyrocketing prices of housing in Oslo, the financial crisis, social issues, global warming, and good and bad magic.”

Find the tracklist below.

Tusmørke Bydyra tracklist

Tre som bor i et Tre (Three who live in a Tree) Trefar (Tree Father) Mellomspill (Interlude) Rottekongen (The Rat King) På Biblioteket (At the Library) Vi er eid (We are owned) Dyrene i Byen (The Animals in the City) Elvene i Oslo (The Rivers of Oslo) Signekjerringa (The Sibyl) Tenkeren (The Thinker) Trollmannen (The Enchanter) Lær de fattige å trylle (Teach Magic to the Poor) Dyrene bor ute (Animals Live Outside) Underboerne (The Underdwellers) Katabasis

