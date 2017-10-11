Tusmørke premiere new track Rottekongen

Tusmørke have premiered their new song titled Rottekongen exclusively with Prog.

It’s the latest track to be taken from the Norwegian outfit’s recently announced studio album Bydyra, which will arrive on November 10 via Karisma Records. They shared Trefar (Tree Father) last month.

Rottekongen translates to The Rat King, with the band giving Prog an insight into the story behind the song.

They say: “When the Rat King isn’t devouring books in the library (literally), he roams about with his street gang, pestering strangers to make them feel unwelcome. These animals are pests, not pets.”

Bydyra was written for, and performed with, school children from Oslo and is said to be a “unique work that explores the relatively grown up subjects of urban wildlife, the skyrocketing prices of housing in Oslo, the financial crisis, social issues, global warming, and good and bad magic.”

Find the stream of Rottekongen below, along with its cover and the Bydyra tracklist.

Tusmørke Bydyra tracklist

Tre som bor i et Tre (Three who live in a Tree) Trefar (Tree Father) Mellomspill (Interlude) Rottekongen (The Rat King) På Biblioteket (At the Library) Vi er eid (We are owned) Dyrene i Byen (The Animals in the City) Elvene i Oslo (The Rivers of Oslo) Signekjerringa (The Sibyl) Tenkeren (The Thinker) Trollmannen (The Enchanter) Lær de fattige å trylle (Teach Magic to the Poor) Dyrene bor ute (Animals Live Outside) Underboerne (The Underdwellers) Katabasis

Tusmørke write prog album for kids