Tusmørke return to the forest with new track Trefar

Tusmørke have released their new single Trefar (Tree Father) exclusively with Prog.

The track is the first material taken from the Norwegian outfit’s recently announced studio album Bydyra, which will arrive on November 10 via Karisma Records.

The album title means ‘urban wildlife’ and was written for, and performed by, school children in Oslo.

The band tell Prog: “Tree Father knows all that goes on in the forest. Where his knowledge dries out, the city animals must seek out the library to consult the letters printed on his pulped, dried and flattened children.”

A statement on Bydyra reads: “It is a unique work that explores the relatively grown up subjects of urban wildlife, the skyrocketing prices of housing in Oslo, the financial crisis, social issues, global warming, and good and bad magic.

“With Bydyra, Tusmørke have succeeded in blending their unique take on prog rock with a substantial dose of humour to create an album that will be enjoyed equally by both children – who will be enchanted by the characters and their adventures – and by adults, who will succumb to the psychedelic prog folk overtones.

“It is a journey filled with magical creatures that serve to charm and educate at the same time.”

Find the Bydyra cover art and tracklist below.

Tusmørke Bydyra tracklist

Tre som bor i et Tre (Three who live in a Tree) Trefar (Tree Father) Mellomspill (Interlude) Rottekongen (The Rat King) På Biblioteket (At the Library) Vi er eid (We are owned) Dyrene i Byen (The Animals in the City) Elvene i Oslo (The Rivers of Oslo) Signekjerringa (The Sibyl) Tenkeren (The Thinker) Trollmannen (The Enchanter) Lær de fattige å trylle (Teach Magic to the Poor) Dyrene bor ute (Animals Live Outside) Underboerne (The Underdwellers) Katabasis

