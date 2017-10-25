Soft Machine line up run of November UK shows

Soft Machine have announced a 10-date UK tour which will take place next month.

The run of shows will get under way in Wavendon on November 2 and wrap up at New Brighton on the 26th of the month.

Theo Travis reports: “I am excited to report that Soft Machine will be touring the UK from next week.

“The band features John Etheridge on guitar, Roy Babbington on bass and John Marshall on drums and yours truly on sax, flute and keyboards. So… three quarters of the celebrated 70s version of the group which recorded the acclaimed Softs album in 1975.

“We will be playing material from the era – compositions by Hugh Hopper, Mike Ratledge and Karl Jenkins – as well as other pieces composed by John Etheridge or me plus some band improvisations.”

Find a full list of Soft Machine tour dates below.

Nov 02: Wavendon The Stables

Nov 03: Farncombe St John’s Street

Nov 11: Derby The Flowerpot

Nov 15: Wolverhampton Robin 2

Nov 16: Cambridge Hidden Rooms

Nov 17: London Orange Yard

Nov 23: Manchester Band On The Wall

Nov 24: Kinross Green Hotel

Nov 25: Selby Town Hall

Nov 26: New Brighton Floral Pavilion

