Turnstile reveal video for new single Blackout

Turnstile have shared a video for the riff-heavy Blackout, the latest single to emerge in advance of the release of their forthcoming album Glow On.



Recorded with producer Mike Elizondo and co-produced by Turnstile vocalist Brendon Yates, Glow On is the follow-up to the Baltimore band’s acclaimed 2018 album Time & Space, and is available to pre-order now.

The quintet describe it as “15 tracks devoid of borders, boundaries, or entry obstacles, only abundant imagination, heart, and grooves plucked from all corners of the musical spectrum.”

The band have already released a number of tracks from the album, including Blood Orange collaboration Alien Love Call, and the recent singles Holiday, Mystery, No Surprise and T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection) from the Turnstile Love Connection EP.



Glow On will emerge on August 27 via Roadrunner Records.



Glow On’s track listing is as follows:

1. Mystery

2. Blackout

3. Don‘t Play

4. Underwater Boi

5. Holiday

6. Humanoid / Shake It Up

7. Endless

8. Fly Again

9. Alien Love Call (featuring Blood Orange)

10. Wild Wrld

11. Dance-Off

12. New Heart Design

13. T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection)

14. No Surprise

15. Lonely Dezires’ (featuring Blood Orange)