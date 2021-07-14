Turnstile announce new album Glow On, share single Alien Love Call featuring Blood Orange

Turnstile will release a new album, Glow On, on August 27 via Roadrunner Records. And the Baltimore post-hardcore crew are sharing another new song from the album in the form of Alien Love Call, a collaboration with Blood Orange (aka English singer/producer Devonté Hynes).

Glow On will also includes the singles Holiday, Mystery, No Surprise and T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection) from the band’s recent Turnstile Love Connection EP.



Recorded with producer Mike Elizondo and co-produced by Turnstile vocalist Brendon Yates, Glow On is the follow-up to the band’s acclaimed 2018 album Time & Space, and is available to pre-order now.

The band describe it as “15 tracks devoid of borders, boundaries, or entry obstacles, only abundant imagination, heart, and grooves plucked from all corners of the musical spectrum.”

The album track listing is as follows:

1. Mystery

2. Blackout

3. Don‘t Play

4. Underwater Boi

5. Holiday

6. Humanoid / Shake It Up

7. Endless

8. Fly Again

9. Alien Love Call (featuring Blood Orange)

10. Wild Wrld

11. Dance-Off

12. New Heart Design

13. T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection)

14. No Surprise

15. Lonely Dezires’ (featuring Blood Orange)